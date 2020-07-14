1/
William Leroy "Bill" Lucas Jr.
1941 - 2020
William Leroy "Bill" Lucas Jr. passed away on July 1, 2020, in Vancouver, Wash.
Bill was born on April 1, 1941, to William Leroy Lucas Sr. and Myrtle Plyler Lucas in Lancaster. Bill married Betty Snipes Lucas in 1960 and they had two children, Bryan and Regina. Bill and Betty were married for 38 years prior to divorcing.
Bill enjoyed the outdoors, including gardening, fishing and golfing. He made many trips to Alaska for fishing and retired from NORPAC Paper Corp. in April 2006.
Bill is survived by his son, Bryan Lucas (Kelly) of Longview, Wash.; his daughter, Regina Wells (Dixie) of Vancouver, Wash.; grandchildren, Derek Lucas (Valerie) of Yakima, Wash., Michelle Lucas of Kelso, Wash., Alex Lucas of Longview, Caitlin Wells of Vancouver and Creighton Wells of Tacoma, Wash.; three great-grandchildren, Justin, Juliana and Jenna Lucas, all of Yakima; and a brother, Michael Lucas of Lancaster.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Dorothy Sue Carnes; and his brother, Patrick Donovan Lucas.
Memorials may be sent to Evergreen Mortuary in Vancouver, Wash.

Published in The Lancaster News from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
