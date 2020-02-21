LANCASTER – William Lewis Vincent, 84, died Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020.
He was a son of the late John Lewis Vincent and Mildred Lucille Cole Vincent. He was married to the late Sara Alene Cauthen Vincent.
Survivors include sons, Tony Vincent of Lancaster, Jeff Vincent of Simpsonville and Scott Vincent of Lancaster; brother, Ronald Vincent of Lancaster; six grandchildren; and one great-grandson.
Services are 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at Oak Ridge ARP Church, officiated by the Revs. David Huffman and Paul Smith, with burial in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at Oak Ridge ARP Church Family Life Center and other times at the home of Tony and Patti Vincent.
Memorials may be made to Oak Ridge ARP Church Building Fund, 2774 McIlwain Road, Heath Springs, SC 29058.
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is in charge.
Published in The Lancaster News on Feb. 22, 2020