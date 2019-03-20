MOORESVILLE, NC – William "Jerry" Massey, 80, of Mooresville, N.C., passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019, at his home.
He was born in Charlotte to the late William Clayton Massey and Sarah Jewel Stewart Massey.
He enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was a long-time guest of Boiling Springs Rod and Gun Club in Virginia. This was his "special place." Jerry loved to travel, and lived and traveled all over the world. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps and the U.S. Air Force.
In addition to his parents, Jerry was predeceased by his wife, Lottie Lucille Mabry Massey; and a daughter, Jenny Lind Massey.
He is survived by children, Sandee Massey Champion (Randy - "Champ") and Stewart Massey (Barbie); girlfriend, Dot Russell; brother, Jimmy Massey (Jane); and grandchildren, Alex Champion and Kaitlyn Massey.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 29, at Richard's Coffee Shop, Liberty Military Museum, 165 N. Main St., Mooresville, N.C.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Welcome Home Veterans, 165 N. Main St., Mooresville, NC 28115.
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville, is serving the Massey family.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.cavin-cook.com.
Published in The Lancaster News on Mar. 20, 2019