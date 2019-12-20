In memory of William Michael Hilliard.
Mike Hilliard was born on Sept. 30, 1950. He passed away from medical complications on Dec. 17, 2019. Mike was a stroke victim and fought a long hard battle with his sickness.
He is preceded by his wife, Vickie Hilliard (predeceased Sept. 6, 2012); and two children, Allison Hilliard of Charlotte and Matt Hilliard of Lancaster.
Mike graduated from York Technical College with a degree in engineering. He was the owner of Hilliard Construction, a commercial and residential construction company. He partnered with Springland Associates AKA the Springs Company on many projects. Some of these projects being Peachtree Apartments, which are 12-15 luxury units, Fort Mill Pharmacy, doctor's offices, the Lancaster Children's Home and custom homes throughout Fort Mill, Lancaster and Lake Wateree. He was an avid architect and builder.
He also has three sisters of Heath Springs, Jan Couch (Mike Couch), Cindy Reeves and Kathy Drye (Rocky Drye).
You would know Mike by a smile and a wave. He is deeply missed by all of his family and friends.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at Lakewood Church, 3333 Kershaw Camden Highway, Lancaster.
Donations can be made to Allison Hilliard, his daughter and caretaker at [email protected].
Published in The Lancaster News on Dec. 21, 2019