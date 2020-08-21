LANCASTER – William Raymond "Grit" Sanders, 81, died Monday, Aug. 17, 2020.

He was a son of the late William Raymond Sanders Sr. and the late Ebbie Davis Sanders.

Survivors include sons, William Raymond "Shaboo" Sanders Jr., Robert P. Sanders and Jasper L. "Jeff" Sanders, all of Lancaster, and Earl A. Sanders of Rock Hill; daughter, Tanya Cook-Freeman of Atlanta; brothers, Jerry Sanders, James Sanders and Robert Sanders, all of Lancaster, Randy Sanders of Covington, Ga., and John Sanders of Charlotte; sisters, Annie Ruth Sanders, Linda Greene, Margaret Sanders and Teresa Young, all of Lancaster, Jeannette Sanders of Atlanta and Yvonne Sanders of Charlotte; eight grandchildren; great-five grandchildren; and life companion, Margie Leak.

Services are 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, at Crawford Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by the Rev. Kenneth Cauthen.

