LANCASTER – Mr. William Robert Blakely, 85, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at the Wayne T. Patrick House in Rock Hill.

He was born Feb. 8, 1934, in Lancaster, the son of the late Robert Watson Blakely and Ollie Mae Stacks Blakely, and was the husband of Sybil Kirkley Blakely.

Mr. Blakely served his country in the U.S. Navy and served on the USS Mt. Katmai. He retired from Dupont after 24 years of service.

Mr. Blakely also built docks on Lake Wateree for over 30 years. He loved his family dearly and made sure they were cared for each and every day. Mr. Blakely was a member of White Springs Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon and on many committees. He loved to cook, so serving in the kitchen at church was his favorite. Mr. Blakely loved his church and loved serving the Lord.

Mr. Blakely is survived by his wife of 63 years, Sybil Kirkley Blakely; daughter, Gina Blakely Warren of Lancaster; grandchildren, Cynthia Gina Horton (fiancé, Steven Thompson), Allison Wright (Kip), Michael West and Daniel Warren (Katie Kuffskie); great-grandchildren, Braydon Horton (fiancée, Morgan Logan), Ashton Thompson, Ali Grace Wright, Karlie West, Megan Thompson, Justin Thompson, Austin Wright, Mason Wright and William Fitzgerald Warren; special family friend, Charles Warren; and son-in-law, Kenny West.

Mr. Blakely was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Cynthia Robin Blakely West; and a grandson, Ryan West.

The celebration of life funeral service for Mr. Blakely was 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at White Springs Baptist Church, officiated by Revs. Don Waldrop and Mike Hammond. Burial followed at Lancaster Memorial Park.

The family received friends from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at Burgess Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to White Springs Baptist Church, 1249 Grace Ave., Lancaster, SC 29720.

