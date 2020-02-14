KERSHAW – William Scott Phillips, 91, died Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020.
He was a son of the late Ashley Weaver Phillips and Blanche Petree Phillips. He was married to Peggy Donahue Phillips.
Survivors include his wife and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services are 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, in the chapel of Baker Funeral Home, officiated by the Rev. Craigan Blankenship and the Rev. Dr. Jason Moss, with burial in Kershaw City Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, at the funeral home, and other times at the Phillips' home.
Memorials may be made to Bethany Baptist Church, P.O. Box 488, Westville, SC 29175; or Kershaw Second Baptist Church, 7737 Kershaw-Camden Highway, Kershaw, SC 29067.
Published in The Lancaster News on Feb. 15, 2020