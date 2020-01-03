Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Stewart Hallman. View Sign Service Information Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory 1800 Charlotte Highway Lancaster , SC 29721 (803)-283-2100 Send Flowers Obituary

LANCASTER – William Stewart Hallman, 74, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, at his home.

Born Sept. 26, 1945, in Greenwood, he was the son of the late William Gladstone Hallman and Anna Lathan Snell Hallman.

After graduation from Druid Hills High School in Decatur, Ga., he earned his bachelor of civil engineering degree from Georgia Tech in 1968, followed by service in the Vietnam War as a U.S. Army Specialist 5 in the 69th Engineering Battalion. Mr. Hallman worked in civil engineering in Columbia, Charlotte and Richmond, Va., before establishing Hallman Fabrication in Lancaster, specializing in custom metal work, from handrails for the restored Lancaster County Courthouse to foundation structures of the York County Library and many other projects. Vying with Stewart's lifelong passion for construction, cars, racing and music was a sensitive artistry that emerged in his accomplished photography and landscaped gardens of Japanese maples, daylilies and irises.

Stewart was a kind, generous and loyal son, brother and friend, with a ready smile, unique sense of humor and zest for life.

He is survived by sisters, Janice Elizabeth Hallman and Diana Ruth Hallman; first cousins, Larry, David and Lois Snell, Ann Taylor, Ronnie and Ray Hallman, Linda Funderburk and Priscilla Reksc; and dog, Beau.

Among many special friends were his longtime friend from childhood, Jim Hinson and wife, Anne; college roommate, Gaudencio Paguibitan, Ervin and Martha Robinson, Patty and Richard Carter, Nancy Parrish, Andy and Patty Wright and Alex Bucca.

He is preceded in death by his parents, who are embracing their beloved son after his long, valiant fight with two deadly cancers.

A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5, at Unity ARP Church, Lancaster.

The family will receive friends in the Unity Fellowship Hall immediately after the burial.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Preston Robert Tisch Brain Tumor Center of the Duke Cancer Institute and the Caring House, Durham, N.C.

An online guest register is available on the obituaries page at

Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory is caring for the family of Stewart Hallman. LANCASTER – William Stewart Hallman, 74, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, at his home.Born Sept. 26, 1945, in Greenwood, he was the son of the late William Gladstone Hallman and Anna Lathan Snell Hallman.After graduation from Druid Hills High School in Decatur, Ga., he earned his bachelor of civil engineering degree from Georgia Tech in 1968, followed by service in the Vietnam War as a U.S. Army Specialist 5 in the 69th Engineering Battalion. Mr. Hallman worked in civil engineering in Columbia, Charlotte and Richmond, Va., before establishing Hallman Fabrication in Lancaster, specializing in custom metal work, from handrails for the restored Lancaster County Courthouse to foundation structures of the York County Library and many other projects. Vying with Stewart's lifelong passion for construction, cars, racing and music was a sensitive artistry that emerged in his accomplished photography and landscaped gardens of Japanese maples, daylilies and irises.Stewart was a kind, generous and loyal son, brother and friend, with a ready smile, unique sense of humor and zest for life.He is survived by sisters, Janice Elizabeth Hallman and Diana Ruth Hallman; first cousins, Larry, David and Lois Snell, Ann Taylor, Ronnie and Ray Hallman, Linda Funderburk and Priscilla Reksc; and dog, Beau.Among many special friends were his longtime friend from childhood, Jim Hinson and wife, Anne; college roommate, Gaudencio Paguibitan, Ervin and Martha Robinson, Patty and Richard Carter, Nancy Parrish, Andy and Patty Wright and Alex Bucca.He is preceded in death by his parents, who are embracing their beloved son after his long, valiant fight with two deadly cancers.A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5, at Unity ARP Church, Lancaster.The family will receive friends in the Unity Fellowship Hall immediately after the burial.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Preston Robert Tisch Brain Tumor Center of the Duke Cancer Institute and the Caring House, Durham, N.C.An online guest register is available on the obituaries page at www.burgessfunerals.com. Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory is caring for the family of Stewart Hallman. Published in The Lancaster News on Jan. 4, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Lancaster News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close