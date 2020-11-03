1/
William Thomas Murphy
HEATH SPRINGS – William Thomas Murphy, 81, died Monday, Oct. 26, 2020.
Born in Rayford, N.C., he was a son of the late Levi Murphy and the late Katherine Burke Murphy.
Survivors include sons, Kennon Murphy of Charlotte and Rodney L. Murphy of Summerville; sister, Beatrice Patterson of Columbia; brother, David Lee Murphy of Buffalo, N.Y.; and seven grandchildren.
Services are 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at Crawford Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by the Rev. Dr. James L. Coleman, with burial in the Second Calvary Missionary Baptist Church cemetery.
Viewing is one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Published in The Lancaster News from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Crawford Funeral Home
410 West Meeting Street
Lancaster, SC 29720
(803) 285-3261
