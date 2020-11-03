HEATH SPRINGS – William Thomas Murphy, 81, died Monday, Oct. 26, 2020.

Born in Rayford, N.C., he was a son of the late Levi Murphy and the late Katherine Burke Murphy.

Survivors include sons, Kennon Murphy of Charlotte and Rodney L. Murphy of Summerville; sister, Beatrice Patterson of Columbia; brother, David Lee Murphy of Buffalo, N.Y.; and seven grandchildren.

Services are 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at Crawford Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by the Rev. Dr. James L. Coleman, with burial in the Second Calvary Missionary Baptist Church cemetery.

Viewing is one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store