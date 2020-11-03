LANCASTER – William T. Strickland Jr., 80, died Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020.

He was a son of the late William T. Strickland Sr. and Thelma Jones Strickland. He was married to Mary Alice Rauton Strickland.

Survivors include his wife of the home; son, Kirk Strickland of Indian Land; stepson, Dan Zmroczek; brother, John Edward Strickland; six grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

Services with military honors are 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, at Jerry Hartley Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by the Revs. Kyle Sims and Wayne Dickson.

Visitation will follow services at the home, 1871 Tara Trail (Hickory Estates), Lancaster.

