William Thomas Strickland Jr.
1940 - 2020
LANCASTER – William T. Strickland Jr., 80, died Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020.
He was a son of the late William T. Strickland Sr. and Thelma Jones Strickland. He was married to Mary Alice Rauton Strickland.
Survivors include his wife of the home; son, Kirk Strickland of Indian Land; stepson, Dan Zmroczek; brother, John Edward Strickland; six grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Services with military honors are 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, at Jerry Hartley Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by the Revs. Kyle Sims and Wayne Dickson.
Visitation will follow services at the home, 1871 Tara Trail (Hickory Estates), Lancaster.

Published in The Lancaster News from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
