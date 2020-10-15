1/
William "Glenn" Threatt Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LANCASTER – William "Glenn" Threatt Sr., 92, died Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020.
He was a son of the late Hervey Threatt and Callie Jordan Threatt. He was married to the late Peggy Whitman Threatt.
Survivors include a son, William "Chunk" Threatt Jr. of Lancaster; and five grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held at a later date.
The family will receive friends from 4-5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, at Lancaster Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 608, Lancaster, SC 29721-0608.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lancaster News from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Visitation
04:00 - 05:00 PM
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service - Lancaster
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service - Lancaster
709 North White Street
Lancaster, SC 29720
(803) 286-5000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved