LANCASTER – William "Glenn" Threatt Sr., 92, died Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020.

He was a son of the late Hervey Threatt and Callie Jordan Threatt. He was married to the late Peggy Whitman Threatt.

Survivors include a son, William "Chunk" Threatt Jr. of Lancaster; and five grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held at a later date.

The family will receive friends from 4-5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, at Lancaster Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 608, Lancaster, SC 29721-0608.

