William Todd Mullis, 56

William Todd Mullis, 56, went to be with his Lord and Savior, March 26, 2020.

He was born Nov. 7, 1963, in Charlotte, to James Larry Mullis and Shirley Anne Smith.

Services will be held from the graveside at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 5, at Flint Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery, 1850 Flint Ridge Road, Heath Springs.

Todd is survived by his daughter, Lindsay Anne Mullis; brothers, James Ray Mullis, Jonathan Dennis Mullis and Michael Derek Jordan; several nieces and nephews; and many other special family members and friends.

Todd was a devoted Christian man. You could always find him reading his Bible and sharing the word of God with all those around him. He loved enjoying his time outdoors with his friends and attending church at Flint Ridge Baptist Church. Todd had many joys in life, but nothing could compare to the time he spent with his beloved daughter, Lindsay. Although Todd will be greatly missed here on Earth, we rejoice in knowing that because of his salvation, he is finally home with the Lord.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Flint Ridge Baptist Church, 1850 Flint Ridge Road, Heath Springs, SC 29058.

Published in The Lancaster News on Apr. 4, 2020

