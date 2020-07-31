LANCASTER – Willie Barber Jr., 66, died Tuesday, July 28, 2020.

He was the son of Ammie Young Barber and the late Willie Barber Sr. He was married to Lyndola Johnson Barber.

Survivors include his wife of Lancaster; daughter, Latonda R. Barber of Spartanburg; sisters, Janie M. Tidwell and Gloria Caldwell, both of Great Falls, and Yvonne Hamright of Rock Hill; brothers, James R. Barber, Bobby R. Barber and Clarence Barber, all of Great Falls, and Ralph Barber of Lancaster; and one grandson.

Services are 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 2, at Crawford Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by the Rev. Dr. James D. Coleman and the Rev. Kenneth Cauthen, with burial in the Second Calvary Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.

