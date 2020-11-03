HEATH SPRINGS – Willie Bell Cunningham Twitty, 89, died Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020.

She was a daughter of the late Chum Cunningham and the late Mary Stover Cunningham.

Survivors include sons, Robert Twitty and John Twitty, both of Heath Springs; daughters, Bobby Truesdale, Min. Mary Cauthen, Mary Ann Shannon, Linda Twitty and Lucille Ballard, all of Lancaster, and Peggy Twitty of Heath Springs; sister, Rebecca Patterson of Buffalo, N.Y.; 26 grandchildren; 64 great-grandchildren; and 23 great-great-grandchildren.

Services are 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, at Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church, officiated by the Rev. Otis Lathan, with burial in the church cemetery.

Viewing is one hour prior to the service at the church.

Crawford Funeral Home is in charge.

