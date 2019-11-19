LANCASTER – Willie Bruce Robinson, 78, a resident of Lancaster, passed away Saturday morning, Nov. 16, 2019, at Presbyterian Hospital in Charlotte.
He leaves his wife of 53 years, June Taylor Robinson; oldest son, Chad Robinson (Angie) of Abbeville; youngest son, Ron Robinson of Mountain View, Calif.; brother, Wilbur Robinson (Tina) of Kershaw; sister, Celeste Whitley (Kenny) of Kershaw; and three grandchildren, Jered, Ian and Bronwyn Robinson.
Born Sept. 10, 1941, and raised in Kershaw, he was the son of the late Hazel and Waco Vincent Robinson and a lifelong resident of Lancaster.
After serving as a medic in the U.S. Army for two years, he worked as a lab technician for Bowater in Catawba for his entire career and retired after 43 years.
A funeral service was held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, at Lancaster Funeral Home.
Family received friends one hour prior to the service.
Published in The Lancaster News on Nov. 20, 2019