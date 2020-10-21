LANCASTER – Willie Edward Twitty, 67, died Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020.

He was a son of Willie Bell Twitty of Lancaster and the late Ed Willie Twitty.

Survivors include his mother; two brothers, Robert Twitty and John Thomas Twitty, both of Lancaser; seven sisters, Barbara Jean Truesdale, Mary Ann Shannon, Lucille Ballard, Mary Ruth Cauthen, Tony Harris and Linda Twitty, all of Lancaster, and Peggy Twitty of Heath Springs.

Funeral services are 2 p.m. Oct. 23 at Crawford Funeral Home Chapel, 410 W. Meeting St., Lancaster, officiated by the Rev. Kenneth Cauthen. Burial will follow in Lancaster Memorial Park.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store