KERSHAW – Funeral services for Willie George Gay, 75, of Kershaw, will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, May 22, 2019, in the sanctuary of Hanging Rock United Methodist Church. Burial will be in the church cemetery. The Rev. Pam Ledbetter will officiate.

Mr. Gay passed away Sunday evening, May 19, in Prisma Health Baptist Hospital in Columbia.

Born in Lancaster County, he was the son of the late Willie Walter Gay and Nellie Walters Gay.

Mr. Gay was vice president of Manufacturing for American Wax Lubricants, Inc., in Heath Springs. He was a member of Hanging Rock United Methodist Church and Flat Rock Masonic Lodge No. 178. He enjoyed farming and hunting, and served in the South Carolina National Guard.

Surviving are his wife, Rita Clark Gay; his daughter, Maresa Bush and her husband, Mark; two grandsons, Brad Hinson and Ryan Hinson; step-daughter, Crystal Vincent and her husband, Randy; and a sister, Anita Gay Melton and her husband, Billy.

Memorial contributions in memory of Mr. Gay may be made to Hanging Rock United Methodist Church, Cemetery Fund, Post Office Box 146, Kershaw, SC 29067.

Baker Funeral Home is serving the Gay family.