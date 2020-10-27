1/
Willie Hayes Blackmon Sr.
LANCASTER – Willie Hayes Blackmon Sr., 68, died Friday, Oct. 23, 2020.
He was a son of the late Willie Hayes Blackmon and the late Mollie Mackey Blackmon.
Survivors include daughters, Lasandra Kirk and Wendy Peoples, both of Lancaster; brothers, Willie Blackmon Jr. of Monroe, Ticheo Peoples of Rock Hill and Tamayco Peoples of Lancaster; and sisters, Kathareen Miller, Ora Lee Massey, Rosa Lee Seegars, Mary Stover and Denise Curry, all of Lancaster.
Services are 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1, at Crawford Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by the Rev. Kenneth Cauthen, with burial in I.C. Clinton Memorial Cemetery.

Published in The Lancaster News from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
