1/
Willie J. "Pop Sicle" Johnson Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Willie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Willie "Pop Sicle" J. Johnson Sr., 77, died Monday, Aug. 3, 2020.
He was a son of the late Olphia Johnson.
Survivors include son, Wille J. Johnson Jr. of Fort Lawn; daughter, Janice White of Lancaster; sister, Camilla Walker of Lancaster; 11 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.
Graveside services are 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7, at Union Ezell AME Zion Cemetery, officiated by the Rev. William H. Long.
Viewing is 1-5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, at McMullen Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lancaster News from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McMullen Funeral Home
403 Clinton Avenue
Lancaster, SC 29720
(803) 283-4085
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved