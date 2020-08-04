Or Copy this URL to Share

Willie "Pop Sicle" J. Johnson Sr., 77, died Monday, Aug. 3, 2020.

He was a son of the late Olphia Johnson.

Survivors include son, Wille J. Johnson Jr. of Fort Lawn; daughter, Janice White of Lancaster; sister, Camilla Walker of Lancaster; 11 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.

Graveside services are 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7, at Union Ezell AME Zion Cemetery, officiated by the Rev. William H. Long.

Viewing is 1-5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, at McMullen Funeral Home.

