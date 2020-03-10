Willie James "Spider" Myers

Service Information
Crawford Funeral Home
410 West Meeting Street
Lancaster, SC
29720
(803)-285-3261
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Crawford Funeral Home
410 West Meeting Street
Lancaster, SC 29720
View Map
Service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
2:00 PM
New Hope Missionary Baptist Church
Obituary
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Willie "Spider" James Myers, 75, died Feb. 27, 2020.
He was a son of the late James and Rebecca Myers. He was married to Muriel "Pudd" Myers.
Survivors include his wife of Washington, D.C.; daughters, Tammi Allen and Tamika Starr, both of Triangle, Va., and Tiffany Myers of Steilacoom, Wash.; sisters, Wilma Blackmon of Lancaster and Regina Young of Fort Washington, Md.; and brothers, Russell Myers, Alvin Myers and Reginald Myers, all of Lancaster.
Services are 2 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, officiated by the Rev. Willie J. Duncan, with burial in the church cemetery.
Viewing is 1-7 p.m. Friday, March 13, at Crawford Funeral Home.
Published in The Lancaster News on Mar. 11, 2020
