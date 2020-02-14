DAVENPORT, IOWA – Willie L. Watson, 77, of Davenport, Iowa, passed away Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, in Davenport.
Funeral services were Saturday, January 25, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island, Ill., with visitation one hour prior to services. Inurnment will be at a later date.
Willie was born Jan. 16, 1943, in Sanford, N.C., one of three sons born to George Watson Sr. and Alberta Coleman Watson.
He was a member of United Steel Workers, Local 105, Bettendorf, Iowa, and retired from Sivyer Steel, Bettendorf, with over 20 years of service.
Willie enjoyed music, singing, coin collecting and horses. Some of his favorite times were those spent with his family, whom he loved greatly.
Surviving are his children, William Anthony Ward of Bronx, New York City, N.Y., Kevin Watson of Davenport and Heidi Watson of Rock Island and Nicole Watson-Lam of Rock Island; grandchildren, Courtney, Imani, Kevita, Jasmine, Alexis, Lynn Anthony, Nicolas, BriAnna, Imani and Nia; a host of great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Donnell (Doris) Watson of Lancaster; a host of nieces and nephews; and close friend, Bobbie Bassett of Rock Island.
Willie was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, George Donnell Watson Jr.
Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.
Published in The Lancaster News on Feb. 15, 2020