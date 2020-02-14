Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Willie L. Watson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DAVENPORT, IOWA – Willie L. Watson, 77, of Davenport, Iowa, passed away Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, in Davenport.

Funeral services were Saturday, January 25, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island, Ill., with visitation one hour prior to services. Inurnment will be at a later date.

Willie was born Jan. 16, 1943, in Sanford, N.C., one of three sons born to George Watson Sr. and Alberta Coleman Watson.

He was a member of United Steel Workers, Local 105, Bettendorf, Iowa, and retired from Sivyer Steel, Bettendorf, with over 20 years of service.

Willie enjoyed music, singing, coin collecting and horses. Some of his favorite times were those spent with his family, whom he loved greatly.

Surviving are his children, William Anthony Ward of Bronx, New York City, N.Y., Kevin Watson of Davenport and Heidi Watson of Rock Island and Nicole Watson-Lam of Rock Island; grandchildren, Courtney, Imani, Kevita, Jasmine, Alexis, Lynn Anthony, Nicolas, BriAnna, Imani and Nia; a host of great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Donnell (Doris) Watson of Lancaster; a host of nieces and nephews; and close friend, Bobbie Bassett of Rock Island.

Willie was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, George Donnell Watson Jr.

Online condolences may be left for the family at DAVENPORT, IOWA – Willie L. Watson, 77, of Davenport, Iowa, passed away Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, in Davenport.Funeral services were Saturday, January 25, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island, Ill., with visitation one hour prior to services. Inurnment will be at a later date.Willie was born Jan. 16, 1943, in Sanford, N.C., one of three sons born to George Watson Sr. and Alberta Coleman Watson.He was a member of United Steel Workers, Local 105, Bettendorf, Iowa, and retired from Sivyer Steel, Bettendorf, with over 20 years of service.Willie enjoyed music, singing, coin collecting and horses. Some of his favorite times were those spent with his family, whom he loved greatly.Surviving are his children, William Anthony Ward of Bronx, New York City, N.Y., Kevin Watson of Davenport and Heidi Watson of Rock Island and Nicole Watson-Lam of Rock Island; grandchildren, Courtney, Imani, Kevita, Jasmine, Alexis, Lynn Anthony, Nicolas, BriAnna, Imani and Nia; a host of great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Donnell (Doris) Watson of Lancaster; a host of nieces and nephews; and close friend, Bobbie Bassett of Rock Island.Willie was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, George Donnell Watson Jr.Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com. Published in The Lancaster News on Feb. 15, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Lancaster News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close