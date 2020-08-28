1/
Willie Mae (Pegram) Bayne
HEATH SPRINGS – Willie Mae Pegram Bayne, 76, died Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020.
She was a daughter of the late Joe Bennett Pegram and Mamie Ellen McClain Pegram.
Survivors include son, David Bayne of Heath Springs; daughters, Kathy Roberts of Heath Springs and Lisa McClain of Pageland; 10 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.
Services were 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 28, at Jones Crossroads Baptist Church, officiated by the Rev. Mike Hammond, with burial in Lancaster Memorial Park.
The family received friends from 10-11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 28, at Jones Crossroads Baptist Church, and other times at the home of Ms. Bayne.
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service was in charge.

Published in The Lancaster News from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
