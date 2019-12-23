LANCASTER – Willie Mae Hudson Carnes, 84, of Lancaster died Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019.
She was the daughter of the late Hazel Hudson and Thelma Brasington Hudson. She was married to the late Billy Brown Carnes.
Survivors include sons, Tim Carnes and Mark Carnes, both of Lancaster; daughters, Larnell Deese and Sandra Morgan, both of Lancaster; brother, Henry Hudson of Charlotte; eight grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Services were 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24, in the chapel of Lancaster Funeral Home, officiated by the Rev. Donnie Birchfield, with burial at Lancaster Memorial Park.
Published in The Lancaster News on Dec. 24, 2019