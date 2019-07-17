LANCASTER – Willie Mae Clyburn Watts, 87, died Saturday, July 13, 2019.
She was the daughter of the late Rev. James E. Clyburn and Mary Mobley Clyburn.
Survivors include sons, Edward J. Watts of Lancaster and Willie J. Watts of Toronto; daughters, Maxine Catoe, Sylvia Williamson and Angela Frazier, all of Lancaster, Kathy Torres of Pageland; sister, Ella Jane Stewart of Lancaster; 13 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Services are 2 p.m. Sunday, July 21, at Mount Tabor AME Zion Church, officiated by the Rev. Dr. Michael Peay, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
Viewing is 1-7 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at Crawford Funeral Home.
Published in The Lancaster News on July 17, 2019