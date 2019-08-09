LANCASTER – Willie Mae White, 87, died Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019.
She was the daughter of the late Coby Earl and Lillie Izzard and was married to the late Charles White.
Survivors include daughter, Lillie Bell Perry of Lancaster; sons, Freddie Lee White, Robert Junior White, Randy Lee White and Jeffery Scottie White, all of Lancaster; and sister, Rosie Earl of Concord.
Services were 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, at Mount Ararat AME Zion Church, officiated by the Rev. Laveria Wynn-Johnson.
Crawford Funeral Home was in charge.
Published in The Lancaster News on Aug. 10, 2019