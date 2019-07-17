LANCASTER – Willie Perry Jr., 60, died Wednesday, July 10, 2019.
He was the son of Willie Perry Sr. and the late Annie Bell Wright Bennett.
Survivors include sons, Ezekial D. Perry of Columbia, Prays Love of Chicago and William M. Perry of Crown Point, Ind.; daughters, Crystal Clyburn, India Sowell and Pearlee Collins, all of Kershaw, and Whitney Stover of Rock Hill; brothers, Roger Bennett, Steven Bennett and Junior David Bennett, all of Kershaw; sisters, Marcia Perry Johnson of Pageland, Sharon Bennett of Camden and Greta Bennett of Fort Mill; and 11 grandchildren.
Services are 1 p.m. Thursday, July 18, at Crawford Funeral Home chapel, officiated by the Rev. Kenneth Cauthen.
Viewing is 1-7 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, at Crawford Funeral Home.
Published in The Lancaster News on July 17, 2019