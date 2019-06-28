LANCASTER – Willie Robert James Jr., 68, died Tuesday, June 25, 2019.
He was a son of Odessa Champion James and the late Willie Robert James Sr. and was married to Phyliss Gaither James.
Survivors include his wife of Lancaster; stepsons, William D. Jackson of Lancaster and Benz Kave of Stanford, Conn.; stepdaughters, Krista Blackmon of Lancaster, Janice Myers of Columbia, Alisia Cabral of Connecticut and Jammie Ray of Kentucky; brothers, Joseph E. James of Lancaster and Benjamin Rowe Jr. of Connecticut; sister, Cynthia Rowe of Connecticut; 16 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Services are 1 p.m. Saturday, June 29, in the Crawford Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by the Revs. Kenneth Cauthen and James E. Gordon, with burial in the Beaver Creek AME Zion church cemetery.
Viewing was 1-7 p.m. Friday, June 28, at Crawford Funeral Home.
