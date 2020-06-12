LANCASTER – Wilma Myers Blackmon, 90, died Tuesday, June 9, 2020.

She was a daughter of the late James Myers and the late Annie Bell Horton.

Survivors include daughters, Myrna Denise Harrison of Irmo, Annie Charlene Parker, Shelia Blackmon Neal, Ada Prestina Blackmon and Onatha Lashawn Drakeford, all of Lancaster; sons, Wendell Racarda Blackmon and Adre Q. Blackmon, both of Lancaster, and Heath Y. Blackmon of Anderson; sister, Reginia M. Young of Washington, D.C.; brothers, Russell R. Myers and Alvin Myers, both of Lancaster; 33 grandchildren; 54 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

Services are 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 16, at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, officiated by the Rev. Otis Lathan, with burial in the church cemetery.

Crawford Funeral Home is in charge.

