LANCASTER – Wilson Albert Faulkenberry, 79, died Thursday, May 21, 2020.
He was a son of the late Thomas Napolean Faulkenberry and Annie Baker Faulkenberry. He was married to Doris Sullivan Faulkenberry.
Survivors include his wife of Lancaster; sons, Cecil Faulkenberry and David Faulkenberry, both of Lancaster; daughter, Lisha F. Booth of Lancaster; sister, Betty Ruth Rutledge of Heath Springs; eight grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Graveside services are 11:30 a.m. Saturday, May 23, at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, officiated by the Rev. Todd Robinson, Dr. Brian Saxon and the Rev. Larry Helm.
The family will receive friends from 11-11:30 a.m. Saturday, May 23, at Pleasant Hill Cemetery.
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is in charge.
Published in The Lancaster News on May 24, 2020