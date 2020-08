Or Copy this URL to Share

Winter Chanel Grier, 41, died Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020.

She was the daughter of Tommy and Alice Grier Truesdale.

Survivors include her parents of Lancaster.

Graveside services are 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26, at Mount Tabor AME Zion Church, officiated by the Rev. Dr. Michael Peay, with burial in the church cemetery.

McMullen Funeral Home is in charge.

