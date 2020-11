Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Wofford's life story with friends and family

Share Wofford's life story with friends and family

LANCASTER – Wofford "Mickey" Perry, 77, died Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020.

He was a son of the late Herman Franklin Perry and Madeline Thurman Perry.

Survivors include his brother, Jerry Perry; sister, Sylvia Perry Hegler; and two nieces, Laura Hegler Boone and Crystal Hegler Faile.

Service are private.

Jerry Hartley Funeral Home is in charge.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store