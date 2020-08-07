Wylie Dickson, 70, died Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020.

He was the son of the late Isaac Sr. and Ada Lee Witherspoon Dickson.

Survivors include daughter, Yolanda L.Tidwell of Lancaster; son, Gary Dickson of Lancaster; fiancé, Linda Evans-Funderburk of Lancaster; brothers, Isaac Dickson Jr. of Harleysville and Esthers B. Dickson Sr. of Van Wyck; sisters, Ora L. McClanahan and Inetta Dickson of Van Wyck; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Services are 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 9, at White Oak AME Zion Church in Van Wyck, officiated by the Rev. Diana Charles, with burial in the church cemetery.

Viewing is 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, at Stewart Funeral Home.

