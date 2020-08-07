1/
Wylie Dickson
Wylie Dickson, 70, died Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020.
He was the son of the late Isaac Sr. and Ada Lee Witherspoon Dickson.
Survivors include daughter, Yolanda L.Tidwell of Lancaster; son, Gary Dickson of Lancaster; fiancé, Linda Evans-Funderburk of Lancaster; brothers, Isaac Dickson Jr. of Harleysville and Esthers B. Dickson Sr. of Van Wyck; sisters, Ora L. McClanahan and Inetta Dickson of Van Wyck; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Services are 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 9, at White Oak AME Zion Church in Van Wyck, officiated by the Rev. Diana Charles, with burial in the church cemetery.
Viewing is 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, at Stewart Funeral Home.

Published in The Lancaster News from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Stewart Funeral Home
4893 Kershaw Camden Highway
Heath Springs, SC 29058
(803) 273-8811
