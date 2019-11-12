|
|
A. Henrietta "Henri" Boland Castile
Clarksville - A. Henrietta "Henri" Boland Castile, age 91, of Clarksville, passed away Sunday, November 10, 2019, at Jubilee House.
Henri was born February 6, 1928, in Mt. Clemens, MI, to the late Johannes Boland and Aleida Henrietta Beernink Boland. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Robert Lynn Castile; one daughter, Marilyn Jenkins; and her sister, Willemina Minister.
Mrs. Castile was a member of Hilldale United Methodist Church. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Henri worked for the Lee County School System, in Fort Myers, FL.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, November 16, at 1:00 PM, at the Chapel of Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, with John Hall officiating. Visitation will be Saturday, November 16, from 11:00 AM until the hour of service, at the funeral home. Henri will be interred at a later date, alongside her beloved husband, at Arlington National Cemetery.
Henri is survived by her son, Dr. Robert Glen (Jane) Castile of Gahanna, OH; two daughters, Jane (Lee) Loggins of Clarksville, TN and Peggy Castile of Farmington, NY; brother, Henry Charles Boland of Baton Rouge, LA; eight grandchildren, Michelle (Chuck) Brinkley, Lianne (Collin) Pittro, Allison Castile, Lee Michael (Kristen) Loggins, Christopher Lee (Molly) Loggins, Elizabeth Jane Loggins, Justin Bergstrom, and Becca Bergstrom; and eight great grandchildren.
Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Nov. 12 to Nov. 16, 2019