Services
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-3371
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Aaron Harrison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Aaron Harrison


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Aaron Harrison Obituary
Aaron Harrison

Clarksville - Aaron Lee Harrison, 84 of Clarksville, went to be with the Lord Saturday, March 16, 2019 at his residence.

A celebration of his life will be held, 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Chapel with Rev. Paul Bunger officiating. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday and 10 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.

Aaron was born September 12, 1934 in Stewart County, TN son of the late, Hayward Dallas and Ersell Douglas Harrison. He was a retired Leather Inspector with Acme Boot Company after 35 years, a member of Spring Creek Baptist Church, a former Deacon at Parkview Baptist Church, and enjoyed fishing. Aaron was a veteran of the US Army, and drove an ambulance during his time of service. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Horace Harrison and his sister, Bonnie Street.

Survivors include his wife of sixty years, Maggie V. Harris Harrison; daughters, Angelia (Mike) Harrison McCormick and Lisa Harrison Brammer; son, Ronald Keith Harrison; grandchildren, Christian, Harley, Bailey, Matt, Lindsey and Macey and a brother, Wayne Harrison.

Online condolences may be made at NaveFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Mar. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
Download Now