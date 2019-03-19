Aaron Harrison



Clarksville - Aaron Lee Harrison, 84 of Clarksville, went to be with the Lord Saturday, March 16, 2019 at his residence.



A celebration of his life will be held, 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Chapel with Rev. Paul Bunger officiating. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday and 10 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.



Aaron was born September 12, 1934 in Stewart County, TN son of the late, Hayward Dallas and Ersell Douglas Harrison. He was a retired Leather Inspector with Acme Boot Company after 35 years, a member of Spring Creek Baptist Church, a former Deacon at Parkview Baptist Church, and enjoyed fishing. Aaron was a veteran of the US Army, and drove an ambulance during his time of service. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Horace Harrison and his sister, Bonnie Street.



Survivors include his wife of sixty years, Maggie V. Harris Harrison; daughters, Angelia (Mike) Harrison McCormick and Lisa Harrison Brammer; son, Ronald Keith Harrison; grandchildren, Christian, Harley, Bailey, Matt, Lindsey and Macey and a brother, Wayne Harrison.



Online condolences may be made at NaveFuneralHomes.com