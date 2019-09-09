Services
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-3371
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
Cunningham - A.B. Baggett, age 81, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 8, 2019 while at his home comforted by his family.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at the chapel of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Bro. Brad Benson officiating. He will be laid to rest at Hopewell Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, September 9, 2019 and again 12 p.m. until the hour of service Tuesday at the funeral home.

A.B was born on November 18, 1937 to Floyd and Ruby Powers Baggett. He was a longtime employee of Acme Boot Company and retired after over 37 years. He was also a member of Hopewell Baptist Church.

Survivors include his loving wife, Shirley Hester Baggett; children by marriage, April Wickham and her husband Jeremie, Scot Davidson (Kathy Perrotta), Randy Davidson, and James Davidson. He was also survived by his grandchildren, Kayleigh Baggett, Logan Rye, Dalton Wickham, and numerous other children and grandchildren.

Pallbearers will be Howard Baggett, Neal Baggett, Ronnie Baggett, Shane Moore, Jacob Moore, and Jeremie Wickham. Honorary pallbearers will be Gary Black, Larry Ellis, Jeremy Ellis, Scot Davidson, Frank Biter, and A.B.'s grandsons.

Online Condolences may be made at NaveFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Sept. 9, 2019
