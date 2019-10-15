Services
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Trenton Crossing Church Of Christ
2012 - 2019
Abel Smith Obituary
Clarksville - Abel Jackson Smith, age 7, of Clarksville passed away Saturday, October 12, 2019. A Celebration of life will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Trenton Crossing Church Of Christ with Larry Waymire officiating.

Abel was born on June 30, 2012 in Clarksville, TN. He enjoyed riding his bicycle, shooting his bow and arrow and BB gun. He loved his brother, sister, and playing with his dog Karma. He was strong, a fighter, selfless, a shining light to all, and he never met a stranger.

He is survived by his father, Jeremy Smith (Lori Meggs); mother, Rachel (Josh) Ayer; brother, Aiden Smith; sister, Madelyn Smith; grandparents, Ron and Christina Smith, Kathy Goins, Charlie (Lisa) Hayes, and Amy (Tracey) Tanner; and many loving family members and friends.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that any donations in memory of Abel Smith be made to Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt.

Condolences can be made online at Navefuneralhomes.com
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2019
