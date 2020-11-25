1/1
Dr. Adam York
Dr. Adam York

Clarksville -

Dr. Adam Steven York, age 36, of Clarksville passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at his residence.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 12 noon Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Hilldale Baptist Church with Dr. Larry Robertson officiating. Burial will follow at 3 p.m. at Briensburg Cemetery in Marshall County, KY.

The family will receive friends Saturday from 10 a.m. until the hour of service at the church.

Adam entered this life on December 28, 1983 in Murray, Ky. He was a member and Deacon of Hilldale Baptist Church and was an owner and optometrist at Sango Eye Care. He was a 2002 graduate of Marshall County High School in Marshall County, Ky where he was co-valedictorian. Adam also graduated from Murray State University and Southern College of Optometry. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and was a member of the following organizations: Downtown Clarksville Kiwanis Club, The American Optometric Association, and the Tennessee Optometric Association. He was a former officer of the Middle Tennessee Optometric Association, a Life Group Leader and Royal Ambassador Leader with Hilldale Baptist Church.

He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Gerald "Scrub" and Viva Phillips, and his cousin, Ashley Mathis.

Survivors include his loving wife, Erica Wyatt York; daughters, Addison and Audrey York; parents, Steven and Ginger Phillips York; paternal grandparents, Billy D. and Mae York; brothers, Andrew (Kody) York, and Austin (Leah) York; in-laws, Pam and Pat Jones, Luke and Brittany Jones, Jon Kyle and Jamie Allred, and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Friends and family will serve as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hilldale Baptist Children's Ministry, 112 Lois Lane, Clarksville, TN.

Online condolences may be made at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com






Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-3371
