Agnes Kee



Erin - Mary "Agnes" Cole Kee, age 92 of formerly of Erin, TN, passed away Monday, July 15, 2019 at Signature Healthcare of Clarksville.



A celebration of her life will be held 1:00 p.m. Thursday, July 18, 2019 at the chapel of Nave Funeral Home with Rev. Paul Moody officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery.



Family will receive friends on Wednesday from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., and again from 11:00 a.m. until the hour of service Thursday afternoon.



Agnes entered this life on August 24, 1926 in Camden, TN, daughter to the late Rice and Ethel Cole. Agnes was a faithful member of Erin Baptist Church, was an avid quilter, and a wonderful cook. She will greatly be missed by her family, church family, and friends.



In addition to her parents, Agnes was preceded in death by her husband, Gilbert Kee, and a host of siblings.



Survivors include her loving daughter, Sandra (Donald) Carter, grandchildren, Mary Elizabeth (Tim) Dunaway, Brad (Angie) Carter; great -grandchildren, Carter Harris, Cole Harris, Emma Carter, Drew Carter, and Jack Carter.



Family will serve as pallbearers.



Arrangements are in the care of Nave Funeral Home, (931) 289-4277, NaveFuneralHomes.com. Published in The Leaf Chronicle on July 18, 2019