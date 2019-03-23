Dr. A.J. Taylor



Clarksville - Dr. Albert "A.J." Taylor, 72, of Clarksville, passed away Thursday, March 20, 2019 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.



A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 25, 2019 at Bethel Cumberland Presbyterian Church with Rev. Stewart Salyer officiating. Burial will follow at Bethel Memorial.



Dr. Taylor's family will receive friends Sunday, March 24, 2019 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Funeral Home and Monday from 10 a.m. until the hour of service at the Church.



Dr. Taylor entered into this life on February 7, 1947, in Bethany, MO, son of the late, Richard and Helen Taylor. He was a member of Bethel Cumberland Presbyterian Church. He was a professor at Austin Peay State University's College of Business for twenty-eight years, and Coastal Carolina for six years. Dr. Taylor was the former men's Golf Coach at Austin Peay State University, and enjoyed golf and hunting.



Survivors include his wife, Phillis Bond Taylor; son, Richard "Rich" Taylor; sister, Deborah Newell; aunt, Betty Dale. And several cousins.



Pallbearers will be Bill Peacher, Tommy Burney, Harold Hensley, Len Rye, Scott Loxley, and Bryce Sanders. Honorary Pallbearers will be Lawrence Baggett and Dr. Chris Nussbaumer.



In Lieu of flowers donations can made to either, Bethel Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 3375 Sango Road, Clarksville, TN. or APSU Foundation A.J. Taylor Scholarship, P.O. Box 4417, Clarksville, Tn 37044



Condolences may be made online at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com.