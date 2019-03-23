Services
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-3371
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bethel Cumberland Presbyterian Church
Celebration of Life
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Bethel Cumberland Presbyterian Church
Resources
More Obituaries for A.j. Taylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. A.j. Taylor

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dr. A.j. Taylor Obituary
Dr. A.J. Taylor

Clarksville - Dr. Albert "A.J." Taylor, 72, of Clarksville, passed away Thursday, March 20, 2019 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 25, 2019 at Bethel Cumberland Presbyterian Church with Rev. Stewart Salyer officiating. Burial will follow at Bethel Memorial.

Dr. Taylor's family will receive friends Sunday, March 24, 2019 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Funeral Home and Monday from 10 a.m. until the hour of service at the Church.

Dr. Taylor entered into this life on February 7, 1947, in Bethany, MO, son of the late, Richard and Helen Taylor. He was a member of Bethel Cumberland Presbyterian Church. He was a professor at Austin Peay State University's College of Business for twenty-eight years, and Coastal Carolina for six years. Dr. Taylor was the former men's Golf Coach at Austin Peay State University, and enjoyed golf and hunting.

Survivors include his wife, Phillis Bond Taylor; son, Richard "Rich" Taylor; sister, Deborah Newell; aunt, Betty Dale. And several cousins.

Pallbearers will be Bill Peacher, Tommy Burney, Harold Hensley, Len Rye, Scott Loxley, and Bryce Sanders. Honorary Pallbearers will be Lawrence Baggett and Dr. Chris Nussbaumer.

In Lieu of flowers donations can made to either, Bethel Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 3375 Sango Road, Clarksville, TN. or APSU Foundation A.J. Taylor Scholarship, P.O. Box 4417, Clarksville, Tn 37044

Condolences may be made online at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
Download Now