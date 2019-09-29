|
Alan Jett
Clarksville
Alan Edward Jett, age 70, of Clarksville, passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Centennial Medical Center.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Alan's residence.
Alan entered this life on February 8, 1949 in Evansville, IN to the late Jacob and Rosemary Fink Jett. After 23 years of committed service, he retired from the United States Army. Alan enjoyed reading, golf, and was a member of the VFW.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Scott Jett, and brother-in-law, Jim Sullivan.
Survivors include his wife of 38 years, Diana Baker Jett; children, Scott Jett, Tim Judy, Shannon Alley, and Cheryl Humphrey; sister, Judy Sullivan, and numerous grandchildren.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Sept. 29, 2019