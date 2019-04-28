Alayna Lancaster



Ashland City - Alayna Diane Lancaster, age 15, of Ashland City, passed away on Thursday, April 25, 2019, alongside her brother, Jonathan Lancaster, due to the injuries sustained in a tragic automobile accident, on their way to school.



A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Hilldale Church of Christ with Bro. Steve Kirby and Bro. Jeff Shocklee officiating. Burial will follow at Joelton Hills Memory Gardens.



The Lancaster family will receive friends Monday, April 29, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Hilldale Church of Christ and again on Tuesday from 11 a.m. until the hour of service at the church.



Alayna entered into this life on August 19, 2003 in Nashville, TN to Bryan and Dana Waller Lancaster. She was a Christian, a sophomore at Clarksville Christian School, and a member of the Church of Christ at Trenton Crossing. Alayna was active in the choir, clay shooting, and cheerleading.



In addition to her parents, survivors include her maternal grandparents, Jerry and Diane Waller, of Whites Creek, TN, and paternal grandparents, Bill and Billie Lancaster, of Jonesborough, TN.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Clarksville Christian School.



Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Apr. 28, 2019