Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Bumpus Mills Church of Christ
Resources
More Obituaries for Alene Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alene Clark Johnson


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Alene Clark Johnson Obituary
Alene Clark Johnson

Bushnell, FL - Alene Clark Johnson passed away on March 27, 2019. She was born on June 18, 1934 in Bumpus Mills, TN to the late Wayne C. and Ida Hargis Clark.

Alene was a graduate of Stewart County High School and Austin Peay State University.

She was an active member of the Bushnell Church of Christ. She was retired from Central Packing of Sumter County. She was a devoted mother and homemaker.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, John (Jack) Johnson and their daughter, Becky Johnson.

She is survived by her brother, Sidney Clark of Bumpus Mills, TN and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the Bumpus Mills Church of Christ at 1:00 PM on Saturday, April 27, 2019.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.