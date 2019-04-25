|
Alene Clark Johnson
Bushnell, FL - Alene Clark Johnson passed away on March 27, 2019. She was born on June 18, 1934 in Bumpus Mills, TN to the late Wayne C. and Ida Hargis Clark.
Alene was a graduate of Stewart County High School and Austin Peay State University.
She was an active member of the Bushnell Church of Christ. She was retired from Central Packing of Sumter County. She was a devoted mother and homemaker.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, John (Jack) Johnson and their daughter, Becky Johnson.
She is survived by her brother, Sidney Clark of Bumpus Mills, TN and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the Bumpus Mills Church of Christ at 1:00 PM on Saturday, April 27, 2019.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2019