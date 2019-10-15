|
Alex David Foster
White Bluff, TN - Funeral services and a celebration of life will be Friday, October 18, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. from the chapel of the Taylor Funeral Home with Bro. Gary Riley officiating and with friends sharing memories of Alex. Visitation will be Thursday, October 17th from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and on Friday beginning at 12 Noon until time of services. Place of rest will in the Dickson County Memorial Gardens.
Alex, age 28, of White Bluff, TN died Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Three Rivers Hospital in Waverly, TN.
Survivors include his beloved daughter; Zoey Elizabeth Foster, age 6, his mother; Jennifer Griffin Foster of White Bluff, TN, his brothers; Drew Perry of Waverly, TN and Justin Wayne Foster of Clarksville, TN, his sister; Haley Foster of Dickson, TN, his nephew; Wyatt Jet Bobbins and his niece; Piper Katherine Foster, his grandmother; Rebecca Buttrey Griffin of White Bluff, TN, his grandfather; Jerry Griffin (Gina) of Nashville, TN, and his great-great grandmother; Dorothy Buttrey of White Bluff, TN, also surviving is his father; Larry Wayne Foster, Jr. (Alicia Foster) of Clarksville ,TN, his brothers; Eli and Sam Foster of Clarksville, TN, his grandmother; Candy May (Jonathon May) of Campbellsville, KY, his great grandmother; Katherine Smith of Russellville, KY and a host of loving aunts, uncles and cousins. Special mention goes to his brothers and sisters of Forbidden Shields, close friends Quinton Cochran, Lynn McAnnally and to his uncle Jason Griffin who he always loved and respected.
IT IS URGED, IF DESIRED, TO WEAR UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE ORANGE TO ALEX'S SERVICE ON FRIDAY.
