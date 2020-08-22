1/1
Alexis Glass
1997 - 2020
Alexis Glass

Clarksville - Alexis Dion Glass, Jr., age 22, of Clarksville passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Military Honors. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 12 p.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home. Burial will be at Sherwood Memorial Park in Jonesboro, Georgia.

Alexis entered into this life on December 17, 1997 in Fulton County, GA to Alexis (Monica) Dion Glass, Sr. and Brandie Dicks.

Survivors include his loving wife, Mercedes Roland Glass; sons, Kason and Aasir Glass; brothers, Alex Glass, Brandon Dicks, Antne Gipson, Jr., Christopher Star, Jr.; sisters, Alexandria Glass, Alexisia Glass, Maurissa Mosley, Tamyra Dicks, K'Dijah Star, Tatiana Jones; grandparents, Barbara Glass, Johnny Gardner, Felicia Embry, Michael Upshaw; and a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Online condolences may be made at www.Navefuneralhomes.com






Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Aug. 22 to Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
26
Visitation
12:00 - 03:00 PM
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
AUG
26
Service
03:00 PM
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
