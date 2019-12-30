Resources
Alfred Capallia Sr.

Alfred Capallia Sr. Obituary
Alfred Capallia, Sr.

Clarksville - Alfred Capallia, Sr., age 79, of Clarksville, passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Tennova Healthcare.

Alfred was born June 18, 1940, in New Smyrna Beach, FL, to the late Elmer Leroy Capallia and Carrie Capallia.

Mr. Capallia was a retired truck driver and a US Army veteran.

A Celebration of Life Service will be Friday, January 3, 2020, at 1:30 PM, at the Chapel of Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, January 2, from 4:00 to 6:00 PM, and Friday, January 3, from 12:00 PM until the time of service, at the funeral home.

Alfred is survived by his son, Alfred Capallia, Jr. of Clarksville; daughter, Carrie Sue Hill of Clarksville; brother, Ronald Capallia of Virginia; three grandchildren; and two great grandchildren.

Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019
