Alice Claire Briggs Goodrich
Clarksville - Alice Claire Briggs Goodrich, age 97, of Clarksville, made her journey to be with her Lord in Christ on September 3, 2020 at her residence.
Alice was born September 9, 1922 in Davidson County, TN to the late John Bunyon Briggs and Mattie Elizabeth Capley Briggs. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Wilson U. Goodrich and sisters, Dorothy Evelyn Briggs Ryan and Norma Jean Briggs Davis and brothers, John Alvin Briggs and Elmer Houston Briggs.
She is survived by her daughter, Joy Dee Goodrich (Raymond) Haley
Alice was a member of the Hilldale United Methodist Church, and owner of Joy's Jewelers.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, September 5, at 10:00 AM, at the Chapel of Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, with Rev. Steve Lannom officiating. Visitation will be 9:30 AM until the hour of service. Entombment will be at Resthaven Memorials Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Avalon Hospice, 226 Uffelman Dr, Clarksville, TN 37043.
