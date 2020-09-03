1/1
Alice Claire Briggs Goodrich
1922 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alice Claire Briggs Goodrich

Clarksville - Alice Claire Briggs Goodrich, age 97, of Clarksville, made her journey to be with her Lord in Christ on September 3, 2020 at her residence.

Alice was born September 9, 1922 in Davidson County, TN to the late John Bunyon Briggs and Mattie Elizabeth Capley Briggs. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Wilson U. Goodrich and sisters, Dorothy Evelyn Briggs Ryan and Norma Jean Briggs Davis and brothers, John Alvin Briggs and Elmer Houston Briggs.

She is survived by her daughter, Joy Dee Goodrich (Raymond) Haley

Alice was a member of the Hilldale United Methodist Church, and owner of Joy's Jewelers.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, September 5, at 10:00 AM, at the Chapel of Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, with Rev. Steve Lannom officiating. Visitation will be 9:30 AM until the hour of service. Entombment will be at Resthaven Memorials Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Avalon Hospice, 226 Uffelman Dr, Clarksville, TN 37043.

Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Sep. 3 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Visitation
09:30 - 10:00 AM
Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
5
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home
1510 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 645-6488
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved