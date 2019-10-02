|
Alice Hill
Clarksville - Age 96 of Clarksville passed away Thursday, September 26, 2019. Visitation Thursday, October 3, 2019 10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. with the funeral service to follow at 11:00 a.m. at Foston Memorial Chapel. Interment Rossview Cemetery.
She was November 13, 1922 in Montgomery County to Ernest Wimberly and Ruth Rice Wimberly. She was a graduate of Burt High School Class of 1944 and a member of New Hope Missionary Baptist Church.
She leaves to cherish her memories daughter, Alyce Hill, Louisville, KY; sons, Elbert "Jack" Hill and John (Dawn Riggs) Hill-Nicholson all of Clarksville, TN; 6 grandchildren, 8 great great grandchildren and 4 great great great grandchildren and a host of family and friends.
Foston Funeral Home (931)647-5451
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Oct. 2, 2019