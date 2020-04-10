|
Alice Jean Conatser
Clarksville - Alice Jean Conatser, age 75, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 8th, 2020 at St. Thomas Hospital.
Alice entered this life on November 18, 1944 in Clarksville, Tennessee to the late Lloyd Bishop and Laura Parker Greene. Alice loved the Lord, gardening, and working in her yard but she took the most pride in being a mother and being Nana to her grandbabies.
In addition to her parents, Alice was preceded in death by her husband, Dean Conatser; daughter, Cynthia "Cindy" Nunn; and brother in-law, Charles Yarbrough.
She leaves behind her daughter Lorie Perry; Son In-law Douglas "Doug" Nunn; sister, Juanita Yarbrough; three granddaughters, Ashlee(Jeremy) Davis, Alayna Nunn, and Janice(Matt) Clark; five great-grandchildren; and two nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her honor to St. Jude Childrens Hospital.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Apr. 10 to Apr. 13, 2020