Alice "Atche" Thompson Turner
Clarksville - Mom called herself a "little naïve girl from New Mexico." Alice "Atche" Thompson Turner was born May 18, 1934 in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Her parents Joe and Thelma Thompson would share their food with hungry strangers at the backdoor of their abode home. Early in life, mom learned to give unselfishly and help struggling people in need. In 1952, Alice met this 'good looking' Okie who forever changed her life. They met in Arlington, TX at Chance Vaught Aircraft. Wayne Turner bet the guys he could get a date with Alice, the good looking brunette with the nice long legs, which Wayne dated and proposed to on that Halloween, marrying mom on Christmas day in 1952. They shared nearly 65 years together serving in churches throughout Texas, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Georgia! Alice had a very sharp mind for numbers and was a church financial secretary for over 40 years.
Alice and Wayne were proud of their three children; daughters, Kathy (John) Stevenson of Ellijay, GA, Donna (Ken) Nichols of Rockmart, GA, son, Robert (Sonya) Turner of Rockmart, GA. Alice was blessed with six grandkids, Christy (Gray) Buckles, Chip (Nicole) Gaia, Alex Stevenson, Mendy (Jody) Clouse, Jeremy (Rachel) Clouse, Josh (Kayla) Turner. There are also 11 great -grandchildren. Alice had three sisters, Arlene Boddy of Albuquerque, NM and Jolene (Jerry) Osborn of Arlington, TX. Her deceased sister is Mary Lou Hutchison.
Alice Thompson Turner will be remembered for her two most treasured things in the world. Her faith in God and her loving family. She passed away peacefully at 4:00 AM on the fourth of July 2019. The family will receive guests on Sunday, July 7, 2019 from 2:30 PM until 3:30PM. There will be a graveside service at Melrose Hills Memorial Park Cemetery in Villa Rica, GA at 4:00 PM.
In Lieu of flowers the family has requested donations be sent to Samaritan's Purse.
Mom, you might have been a "little naïve girl from New Mexico," but you bloomed into God's good and faithful servant. Welcome Home! Oh… and thank you for allowing all the Turner adventures!
Clark Funeral Home in Hiram, GA, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on July 7, 2019