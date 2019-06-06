Services
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-3371
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Springhill United Methodist Church
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Springhill United Methodist Church
Clarksville - Alma Ruth Welker, age 96, of Clarksville, passed away on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Spring Meadows Healthcare.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, June 7, 2019 at Springhill United Methodist Church with Rev. Willie Lyle officiating. Burial will follow at Lewis Cemetery in Houston County, TN.

The family will receive friends Friday from 12:00 p.m. until the hour of service at the church.

Alma Ruth entered into this life on January 2, 1923 in Houston County, TN to the late Will and Daisy Harris.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Newell Welker; sons, Samuel, Ronald, and Jackie Lewis; brothers, J.D. and Leonard Harris; sisters, Edwene Parchman, and Allean Wallace, and grandson, Justin Lewis.

Survivors include her daughter, Debra (Kevin) Underwood; grandchildren, Vicky (Rob) Charette, Jeff (Jennifer) Lewis, Jason (Kelly) Lewis, Buddy (Maggie) Foust, and Bill (Briana) Foust, and seven great-grandchildren.

Grandsons and nephews will serve as pallbearers.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Aseracare Hospice and Spring Meadows Healthcare for their loving care.

Memorial donations may be made to Lewis Cemetery Fund c/o Kim Lewis 3376 Hwy 46 N, Erin, TN 37061.

Condolences may be made online at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on June 6, 2019
